Chamber steps in as doctor shortages raise red flags for Kamloops employers

Businesses feel doctor pinch

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

Alarmed by staffing shortages at Royal Inland Hospital, the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is offering to help Interior Health recruit and retain doctors.

Chamber head Acacia Pangilinan told a council committee on Thursday that businesses are facing a difficult climate, and healthcare availability is a significant issue for many. She said it's a growing crisis for local businesses.

“Our members have let us know over this year that they're having a tough time,” Pangilinan said.

“It's everything from housing availability and affordability when they're trying to recruit and retain staff, it's folks trying to attract people to Kamloops that maybe feel like they won't have access to health care services that they need, to young professionals feeling like they won't be able to have a family here.”

The Kamloops Chamber sent a letter to provincial Health Minister Josie Osborne, raising its concerns after the entire team of obstetrician gynaecologists resigned from Royal Inland Hospital in October.

“These challenges are not just health issues — they are business issues,” the letter reads.

The letter said businesses are impacted when staff must travel long distances to receive medical care, when prospective employees perceive the city as lacking reliable access to core healthcare services, and when families relocate to areas where services are more secure.

Pangilinan said the letter was first sent to the chamber’s members, and the response was quick and clear.

"I heard from probably two dozen businesses in the first hour that we sent the letter to them," she said. "For us, it was validating to know that we're on the right track and we're working on the things that matter to them."

Pangilinan said the chamber has met with IH representatives, including new CEO Sylvia Weir, and offered to help with recruitment — an offer she says was met with an agreement, although the work has yet to take place.

“There was a verbal commitment to creating a local table of community leaders to brainstorm recruitment and retention solutions. There is a willingness from IH for the chamber to help co-ordinate this table,” she said.

She said the letter sent to the healthcare minister’s office has not received a response, even after numerous follow-ups.

IH said Wednesday that two new obstetricians have been recruited to work at RIH, with the physicians starting by the middle of next year. According to IH, recruitment efforts are ongoing.

The health authority said it had secured full coverage of obstetrician on-call services at Royal Inland Hospital, and is continuing to work on future on-call coverage for low-risk deliveries with family physicians trained in obstetrics and midwives.