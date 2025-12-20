Heavy snow falling on Coquihalla Highway between Merritt, Hope
Expect major delays on Coq
UPDATE: 5:32 p.m.
The highway is open, but drivers are being told to expect major delays on the Coquihalla, with heavy snowfall and strong winds in the forecast as the weekend begins.
A travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.
“Heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast Friday evening into Saturday,” the DriveBC advisory reads.
“Expect major delays due to winter weather conditions.”
The advisory also warns that facilities and charging stations “may be impacted or unavailable.”
DriveBC webcam images show heavy snow falling on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope.
Motorists are being urged to consider Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon as an alternate route.
ORIGINAL STORY: 7:11 a.m.
Environment Canada is warning that driving conditions on the Coquihalla Highway may become hazardous today as heavy snowfall continues.
From Hope to Merritt, the highway is forecast to receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on Friday, followed by another 10 to 15 centimetres on Saturday.
Environment Canada said the snowfall is being caused by a series of low-pressure systems bringing repeated rounds of precipitation.
“Travel will likely be challenging,” the national weather agency warned. “Visibility will be reduced at times, and road closures are possible.”
More Kamloops News
- Water advisory liftedWest Kelowna - 6:01 pm
- Health workers ratify dealBC - 5:55 pm
- Dump the screens for XmasBusiness - 5:55 pm
- G7 presidency handed offCanada - 5:43 pm
- Who killed Jam Master Jay?Entertainment - 5:41 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Winona Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate