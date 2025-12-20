Kamloops News

Heavy snow falling on Coquihalla Highway between Merritt, Hope

Expect major delays on Coq

Photo: DriveBC This image from a DriveBC webcam shows the conditions on the Coquihalla in the Britton Creek area, between Merritt and Hope, at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.

UPDATE: 5:32 p.m.

The highway is open, but drivers are being told to expect major delays on the Coquihalla, with heavy snowfall and strong winds in the forecast as the weekend begins.

A travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.

“Heavy snowfall and high winds are forecast Friday evening into Saturday,” the DriveBC advisory reads.

“Expect major delays due to winter weather conditions.”

The advisory also warns that facilities and charging stations “may be impacted or unavailable.”

DriveBC webcam images show heavy snow falling on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope.

Motorists are being urged to consider Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon as an alternate route.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:11 a.m.

Environment Canada is warning that driving conditions on the Coquihalla Highway may become hazardous today as heavy snowfall continues.

From Hope to Merritt, the highway is forecast to receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on Friday, followed by another 10 to 15 centimetres on Saturday.

Environment Canada said the snowfall is being caused by a series of low-pressure systems bringing repeated rounds of precipitation.

“Travel will likely be challenging,” the national weather agency warned. “Visibility will be reduced at times, and road closures are possible.”