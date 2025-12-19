CPKC Holiday Train stop draws big crowd, big donations for Kamloops Food Bank





Thousands of people braved wind and rain on Thursday evening to pack the parking lot behind Sandman Centre, where the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train rolled in with the Barenaked Ladies, delivering a 30-minute concert and a big boost for the Kamloops Food Bank.

Despite some wet weather, the free 30-minute show brought people out in droves. The event raises money and food for food banks along its cross-Canada route.

Kamloops Food Bank spokesperson Tyler Lowey said attendance was up this year. The event typically draws about 4,000 attendees, and he said organizers lost count this year at 5,000.

“It was windy, it was really rainy, and it's a huge crowd,” Lowey said. “There's way more people than we were expecting.”

Lowey said the local food bank has been well served with donations this holiday season — food and cash. While the final count is yet to come, he said volunteers filled eight 600-pound bins and weren’t done yet.

CPKC gave the Kamloops Food Bank a $15,000 cheque on Thursday night.

The Barenaked Ladies played a mix of their classic songs and holiday hits during Thursday’s event to a roaring crowd.

Lowey said everyone in attendance seemed to be having a great time, enjoying the music of Canadian rock royalty.

Concert attendees and fans told Castanet it was a fun event for a good cause.

“It’s amazing — a great way to get Kamloops together,” said Nicole Borhaven.

Alex Corke said it was “really cool” to see people coming together.

"It’s a sense of Kamloops right now,” she said.

Other area stops on Thursday were in Chase, Savona and Ashcroft. The Barenaked Ladies played at each stop.