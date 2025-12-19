‘It’s a community safety issue’: Kamloops mom looks to challenge city ruling on dog attack

Photo: Jessica Billingsley Jackson, the 10-year-old son of Kamloops resident Jessica Billingsley, was attacked by a neighbour's dog on Nov. 26.

All Jennifer Billingsley could see was the blood on the hands of her 10-year-old son following an attack by a neighbour’s dog that left him with lacerations across his face.

Billingsley is seeking to have the City of Kamloops reevaluate its decision not to seek a dangerous dog designation for the animal that tore into her boy on Nov. 26 in the Sagebrush neighbourhood downtown.

She said her son, Jackson, was invited over to a neighbour's house several blocks away with two friends to meet their new dog.

“The owner of the dog opens the back door, called the dog out and the dog ran and — these are the words that the kids used — without hesitation, directly to my son, jumped up on his face, bit his face,” Billingsley told Castanet.

“He was pulled off by the neighbour and then subsequently the dog went back for a second round and bit my son’s hand, causing its canine tooth to embed into his hand.”

She said her son ran home, where she found him with blood all over his hands, multiple lacerations across his face and his lip “was shredded.”

“I grabbed a towel and kind of scooped his cheek up in it and asked him to hold it, grabbed another towel for his other hand because it was bleeding quite a bit. He was then taken to Royal Inland Hospital,” Billingsley said.

They were transferred to Kelowna General Hospital where a plastic surgeon was available the next day. She said she held her son’s hand during the 12-hour wait for surgery, during which he used a phone to type notes to his mother.

“He kept typing that he didn’t want to go for surgery, that he was afraid, that he was hurting, he would hold my hand and just squeeze it while tears were just running down his poor little face,” she said.

Billingsley said her son was left traumatized and with permanent scars. He only started to remember the incident last week.

The canine was deemed an aggressive dog by the city and released back to its owner.

Not deemed future risk

Speaking at a Safety and Security Select Committee meeting on Thursday, fire chief and director of protective services Ken Uzeloc said the city immediately seizes dogs following reported attacks.

Uzeloc said an investigation is conducted, including examining what led up to the attack, where it happened and other circumstances. An independent dog behavioural specialist is employed to examine the canine.

Through those efforts, the city determines whether the dog should be deemed dangerous or aggressive.

If the dog is deemed dangerous and the owner doesn’t consent to have it euthanized, the city will then seek a destruction order through the courts.

Uzeloc said the test is twofold — the judge must first find the dog fits the legal definition of a dangerous dog and also find the dog poses an unacceptable risk to the public, the latter of which is determined by the assessment from the behavioural specialist.

“There are circumstances where the dog satisfies the definition of a dangerous dog but is found not to pose unacceptable risk to the public,” Uzeloc said.

“In these circumstances, the court would dismiss the destruction application and release the dog to its owner.”

Speaking with Castanet, Uzeloc said the city has a responsibility to use taxpayer’s money wisely.

“So that’s what it came down to, is we did not feel we had enough to meet that test to be successful,” he said.

"In this case, that behavioural analysis did not identify that the dog would be a potential risk to future public safety."

Lobbying for change

Under the city’s bylaw, aggressive dogs are not permitted in off-leash parks and public areas, must be muzzled, and be kept confined indoors or in an enclosure, among other rules.

Uzeloc said periodic check-ins will be done to make sure those rules are being followed.

“They’ll be doing drive-by’s to look for that, and there will also be a check in with the owner as well,” he said.

But Billingsley said that’s not enough.

She’s advocating for the city to reevaluate its decision not to seek an application through court, to provide a notice in writing to victims detailing the outcome of dog behavioural specialist’s assessment and for the city to examine its processes following a dog attack.

Billingsley said she has a meeting with Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar on Friday.

“It’s not a fair and thorough process, and it’s a community safety issue,” she said.

“I would like to lobby to have the law changes so that if there is a dog who has caused bodily harm to human that’s required medical intervention, that we have stronger safeguards in place for communities.”