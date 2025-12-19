Kamloops News

Rising costs, market pressures stall Kamloops single-family home construction

Single-family permits plunge

Photo: KTW file FILE - A framer working on a residential project in Kamloops.

Single-family home construction in Kamloops has fallen sharply this year, with the city issuing 42 per cent fewer permits even as overall residential building activity edged upward.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops director of development, engineering and sustainability, said overall, the number of residential building permits issued in 2025 slightly surpassed last year’s numbers — but single family dwelling permits saw a drop.

As of Nov. 30, a total of 727 residential units received building permits this year, up from 693 in 2024.

“Very close on that number. Where the difference is, is the single family. We’re at 29 single family units being issued permits. Last year we were at 50,” Kwiatkowski told council’s economic health committee on Thursday.

He said typically over the last 10 years, that count has been closer to 100 units.

“We all know that’s where the market is really struggling on those single family homes — but we're definitely up on the multi family,” he said.

Statistics from the city’s building inspection division show building permits were issued for 593 residential units in multi-family buildings, up slightly from the 571 units that received permits in 2024.

Kwiatkowski said there are several reasons why there has been a drop in single family residential construction, but costs are a factor.

“The market isn't there for a spec home at $1.1 million. And that's where it's going to come in at,” he said.

Also contributing to this trend is a push towards encouraging more density. The City of Kamloops’ revitalization tax exemption initiative is set to incentivize more multi-family development.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked if other communities have experienced the same drop in single-family residential building permits.

“Are others also suffering single-family woes?” Hall asked.

Kwiatkowski said most other communities are seeing similar trends, noting there is more multi-family development happening in places across the province. He said when considering the cost of labour, materials and construction, these factors are the same “no matter where you are in the province.”

“That’s pretty much across the board, you’re not seeing a lot of uptake in the single family,” he said.

According to the city’s statistics, secondary suites and carriage suites also saw a slight increase this year. As of Nov. 30, building permits were issued for 53 secondary suites, up from 46 in 2024. Permits were issued for eight carriage suites, up from five last year.

Kwiatkowski said as of Nov. 30, the year-to-date construction value for building permits issued in Kamloops is $342.9 million — slightly lower than $345.3 million in 2024, and down from the “peak” a few years ago when the city hit the $400 million mark.

There are 15 commercial and three residential applications currently being reviewed by the city. In addition, 30 commercial and 19 residential applications are sitting with the applicant.

“What that may mean is they've either put the project on hold — which we see a lot of, in recent times, is that they're getting all their ducks in a row, but due to the economics, they're just putting everything on hold,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said developers could also be back with their consulting team, including architects and engineers, working on changes required to the drawings — either changes the city has made, or alterations that would make the project more cost effective.

“We've seen that a lot in the last year or two — trying to get more units, trying to make it a little bit more affordable,” he said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted the vacancy rate in Kamloops is still low, and wondered if this is because buildings under construction haven’t received an occupancy permit.

“I was very surprised, given the amount of construction that's going on in the multifamily sector that [the vacancy rate] came in as the one and a half per cent,” O’Reilly said.

Kwiatkowski said there are a lot of projects in the queue, and there is a lot of ongoing construction.

“Ours will be coming online in the next year, so that's going to help with those numbers,” he said.