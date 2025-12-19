House arrest for Kamloops man who made ex-wife pay $100 to stop him from posting nude photo online

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who extorted his former wife for $100, threatening to post nude photos of her online, has been ordered to spend the next six months on house arrest.

Krystofer Evan Robert Edmunds, 39, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of criminal harassment. An additional charge of extortion was stayed as part of his plea agreement.

Edmunds was placing unwanted calls and sending repeated messages to his ex between July and November of 2022.

"At one point, the accused threatened that he would post nude photographs of the complainant on a social media site unless she paid him a hundred dollars,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“The photographs were not posted. A complaint was made to the RCMP in November 2022 by the complainant, and the accused was subsequently charged with the harassment offence.”

Court heard Edmunds suffered life-altering injuries when he was struck by a car 20 years ago. He lives on disability and does small-engine repair.

He was apologetic in court.

“I’ve been trying to change my life for a long time,” he said. "I always try to work forward to the future and try to grow."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a 15-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served on house arrest.

Edmunds will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim or from visiting any place he knows her to be. He will also be barred from possessing weapons and required to pay $100 in restitution, which covers the amount she paid him.

Edmunds will also be bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition.