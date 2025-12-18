Coquihalla Highway reopens southbound between Merritt and Hope following vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Webcam A DriveBC webcam shows a line of trucks at the Coquihalla Summit.

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

Drive BC reported at about 8 p.m. the Coquihalla Highway southbound has reopened after being closed between Merritt and Hope for a vehicle incident earlier this evening.

ORIGINAL: 4:27 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Merritt and Hope due to a vehicle incident at Zopkios, Drive BC is reporting.

DriveBC said emergency vehicles are on scene, and drivers can expect delays.

Southbound traffic is able to detour using Highway 1, but no detour through Highway 8 or Coldwater Road is available.