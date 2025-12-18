280780
Coquihalla Highway closed southbound between Merritt and Hope

Coq closed south of Merritt

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Merritt and Hope due to a vehicle incident at Zopikos, Drive BC is reporting.

Vehicle incident. Road closed. Emergency vehicles on scene. Expect delays. Southbound traffic can detour using Highway 1, but no detour through Highway 8, or Coldwater Road is available.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and motorists can expect delays.

