Kamloops News

Speed limit reduction to take effect on Tranquille stretch through Brocklehurst

Slower speeds on Tranquille

Photo: djhsilver / Flickr A 50 km/h speed sign.

The City of Kamloops has reduced the speed limit on a stretch of Tranquille Road through Brocklehurst.

Drivers now need to maintain 50 km/h maximum speeds from Cambridge Crescent, just east of Singh Street, to Airport Road.

“This change will help create a more consistent and safer driving experience,” the city said in a statement.

“Maintaining a steady 50 km/h will reduce confusion caused by frequent speed changes over a short distance.”