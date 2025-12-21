Kamloops News
Speed limit reduction to take effect on Tranquille stretch through Brocklehurst
Slower speeds on Tranquille
Photo: djhsilver / Flickr
A 50 km/h speed sign.
The City of Kamloops has reduced the speed limit on a stretch of Tranquille Road through Brocklehurst.
Drivers now need to maintain 50 km/h maximum speeds from Cambridge Crescent, just east of Singh Street, to Airport Road.
“This change will help create a more consistent and safer driving experience,” the city said in a statement.
“Maintaining a steady 50 km/h will reduce confusion caused by frequent speed changes over a short distance.”
