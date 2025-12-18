RCMP outline allegations in Merritt homicide; fundraiser launched for six children

Photo: Contributed A Merritt home behind police tape on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Police have released new details about the violent death of a 45-year-old Merritt woman the day after her husband was charged with second-degree murder.

Emergency crews were called to a Merritt home on Tuesday after a woman was found suffering “significant injuries,” police said in a news release on Thursday, the day after Christopher Bernard Jarvis was charged.

Christopher Bernard Jarvis, 49, is accused of killing his wife, Pamela Jarvis. Mounties said she died after being transported to hospital.

Police said Jarvis fled the home but was located and arrested a short time later.

Jarvis appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 6, when it is expected a date will be set for a bail hearing.

Fundraiser for large family

An online fundraiser has been launched to help support the family's six children.

“Six children woke up today in a different reality than the one before. One now in the limelight of an entire town and in the social media eyes of thousands more,” fundraiser organizer Leanne Dixon wrote on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser had raised more than $33,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

For more information or to donate, click here.