North Kamloops affordable rental building reopens nearly five years after fire

Photo: Michael Potestio The apartment building at 435 Cherry Ave. in North Kamloops is no longer a construction site. This is what it looked like when Castanet stopped by on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Nearly five years after a damaging fire forced tenants out, people are finally moving into a renovated affordable housing building in North Kamloops.

In a news release, the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said 435 Cherry Ave., which includes 42 units of affordable housing, has fully opened its doors.

The ministry said BC Housing spent a total of $15.7 million to purchase the building and complete renovations.

“While the project faced challenges during renovations, including addressing fire and water damage and upgrading critical systems, the work is now complete,” the statement said.

“These improvements ensure the building is safe, modern and comfortable for tenants.”

Interior Community Services is managing the property.

Dan Steenburgh, CEO of Interior Community Services, said in a statement the organization is “honoured” to partner with BC Housing to preserve the 42 affordable homes.

“Our priority is safe, accessible housing and supports that help people thrive,” Steenburgh said. “This important investment on Kamloops’ North Shore advances our mission of enriching lives and strengthening communities.”

The apartment building was partially gutted in a fire in January of 2021, believed to have been caused by smoking materials.

The province purchased the property for $11.2 million in April of 2023 and initially estimated the renovations would take about six months, with tenants moving in by the end of that summer.

In October of that year, BC Housing said the then-$12.8 million project had been delayed to the middle of 2024, blaming incomplete work by the seller.

The province said a hold back of $250,000 was placed on the sale contract with an “appropriate” amount being taken out to cover the cost of finishing incomplete work.

In March of 2025, the province said it expected to spend nearly $15 million on the purchase and renovations, estimating tenants would be able to move in by the fall.

The ministry of housing said Thursday the building purchase and renovation have helped to preserve affordable housing that may have otherwise been lost to redevelopment.

“We’re helping people stay connected in the community they call home,” Christine Boyle, minister of housing, said in a statement.

“For many, these homes mean peace of mind. It gives families stability, helps seniors age in place, and ensures individuals can stay close to work, school and the supports they rely on.”