District of Lillooet fined $5K by WorkSafeBC after chlorine gas exposure at REC Centre

Photo: District of Lillooet The District of Lillooet's REC Centre.

The District of Lillooet has been handed a $5,000 fine by WorkSafeBC after chlorine gas was released at its REC Centre, leaving workers exposed.

According to a WorkSafeBC penalty document dated Nov. 13, several workers were exposed to chlorine gas when chemicals were being mixed for the REC Centre’s pool.

WorkSafeBC said its inspection determined there were a number of deficiencies with the employer’s procedures for handling the hazardous material.

The document states the employer failed to ensure worker exposure to the substances “did not exceed the allowable limit,” which it called a high-risk violation.

It also states the district failed to conduct a risk assessment for the hazardous materials, to implement an effective respirator program, to regularly inspect and monitor its exhaust ventilation system, and to conduct drills of its emergency response plan annually.

“In addition, the employer failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its workplace,” the document reads.