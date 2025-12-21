Kamloops News

Alliance seeks to strengthen Kamloops air access, bolster tourism, economic development

Airport could get a boost

Photo: Castanet FILE - A sign welcoming travellers to Kamloops Airport.

A new alliance between regional tourism groups and Kamloops Airport is banking on the Tournament Capital’s central location to attract more flights and more visitors, so the region can play a bigger role in B.C.’s travel economy.

Beverly DeSantis, project manager for YKA Link Alliance, said the idea behind the initiative is to bring regional partners together to strengthen air access, build tourism resilience and support economic development.

DeSantis told council during its Dec. 9 meeting the initiative will align with a new travel-related marketing strategy launched by Destination B.C., the provincially-funded Crown corporation focused on the tourism industry.

“Kamloops is one of the strongest drivers of regional demand for air travel. Airlines repeatedly mention Kamloops and Sun Peaks as major anchors for route viability,” DeSantis said.

“Better air access means more consistent, reliable travel options for visitors and residents, stronger winter and summer season performance, easier recruitment and mobility for seasonal workers, stronger market access for international travellers, more accessible group conference and tour operator opportunities.”

DeSantis said residents will also benefit from more options, better pricing and improved connectivity for business and personal travel.

She said the “first of its kind” alliance is bringing together tourism organizations, regional districts, municipalities and provincial partners. A key reason why YKA Link was created was the opportunity to align with Destination B.C.’s Iconics strategy.

The tourism agency is marketing six different Iconic travel experiences in B.C., including a couple involving the Kamloops region.

DeSantis said two Iconics pass through Kamloops directly. This includes an area being marketed as Nature’s Heartland — including Kamloops, the North Thompson Valley, Sun Peaks, Wells Gray and the Cariboo.

“Outdoor experiences here are rugged, rewarding and often deeply connected to place,” reads Destination B.C.’s website. “Hike or ride rails once used by traders and travellers, navigate fast-moving rivers or explore open landscapes where wild horses roam.”

The Rainforest to Rockies area includes scenic highway routes including Highway 1 and Highway 99, which run through a variety of environments from peaks and rivers to grasslands.

“The region can now speak to airlines with the weight of these Iconics behind it, showing that our corridor is both provincially endorsed and internationally competitive,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said YKA Link will build airline business cases using regional data and work on “destination readiness” to ensure local infrastructure can support the Iconic experience.

She said expanding air access supports potential Recreational Vehicle fly-in markets, with circle travel routes available throughout the region.

She said this initiative will align with major regional and provincial investments — including Build Kamloops, corridor trail systems and cultural and heritage sites.

Kamloops councillors have been looking to the airport and surrounding lands as an opportunity for economic growth, approving zoning changes in order to attract development and speaking with other levels of government about the land's potential.