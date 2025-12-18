Judge cites teen's 'unshaken' testimony, convicts stepfather in vacation sex assault

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found a Kamloops man guilty following trial on a charge he raped his disabled 15-year-old stepdaughter while on a camping trip more than two years ago.

The 52-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. A judge found him guilty on Wednesday following a trial last month on one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

The offence took place in 2023 while the family was on a camping trip to Shuswap Lake.

Court heard the victim stayed at the lake with her stepfather after her mom returned to Kamloops for work, and that is when the sexual assault took place. The girl told court her stepdad got into bed with her, touched her and forced intercourse.

The man apologized to the girl the next morning and promised it would not happen again, then offered to give her anything she wanted to keep her quiet. The girl later told her mother, and the man admitted to it when they confronted him at the kitchen table.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Loriana Bennett said she found the victim, now 17, to be credible and truthful when she testified in court.

“Her evidence about the allegations and the events that followed were detailed and unshaken,” she said.

The man is not in custody. Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 12 to set a date for his sentencing.