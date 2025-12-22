Kamloops News

Downtown Kamloops office tower hits market with $14.25M price tag

Victoria Street tower for sale

Photo: CML Properties The Victoria Building, a 10-storey concrete tower on the corner of Second Avenue and Victoria Street, is listed for sale, with an asking price of $14.25 million.

A longstanding fixture of the Kamloops skyline has hit the market and the asking price is north of $14 million.

The Victoria Building, 175 Second Ave., is listed for $14.25 million.

The 10-storey concrete office tower, built in 1974 and previously known as the BMO Building, boasts more than 52,000 square feet of leasable space, according to a listing posted by manager CML Properties.

The building last changed hands in 2017, when it was sold to a Kelowna family trust for $13.2 million.