Kamloops Blazers unveil new concourse display celebrating 40 years of history

The rich history of the Kamloops Blazers is being celebrated with a new display on the concourse at Sandman Centre.

Located at the east end of the arena, the display features team photos throughout the years, as well as top 10 leaderboards in categories like goals, assists, penalty minutes and games played.

Ray Macias played five seasons with the Blazers, between 2003 and 2007. His name can be found on the display, tied for fourth for the most goals scored by a defenceman in a season with 30.

Speaking with Castanet, Macias called Kamloops his second home and said he knew he had to attend after finding out his name would be on the wall.

“When I saw that, definitely brought a smile to my face, and again coming all the way from California this is a once in a lifetime type thing,” he said,

“Just seeing the rink now, I haven't seen it in probably 15 years plus, so a lot of upgrades and it just still brings back the memories and all the good times — all the goals, all the assists, all the points, just the good times about junior hockey.”

Former captain Jermaine Loewen played 295 games for the Blazers between 2014 and 2019, putting him 10th on the club's games-played list.

Loewen announced his retirement from hockey in September and said he’s since been reflecting on his career. He said “it was a bit of a shock” to find out he’d played so many games.

“Coming from where I came from, I don’t think many people would have thought I played that many games, and especially for one organization,” he said.

Walk through Blazers history

As the club approaches its 40th anniversary, president Norm Daley said the Blazers wanted to celebrate their history.

He said the organization sought to “make something special” in honour of the team and the many players who have suited up.

“I think it’s really important to remember the past and to know the successes of the team has had, and hopefully you can draw on that for the future,” Daley said.

“There’s a lot of passion in this community for this team, and just to be able to have this opportunity to celebrate, it’s always an amazing thing.”

Daley said the leaderboards will be updated when records are broken, and he hopes fans will check it out when they come down to watch the Blazers play.

Loewen said he feels “super honoured” to be a part of the Blazers alumni group and the “greatest organization in junior hockey.”

“Being out of it for a while now, like out of juniors and just done hockey now, I can come to a few games and I can see the passion that the fans still have for this organization,” he said.

“I think as a player, you always kind of have the ties, like they say once you're part of the family with the Blazers, you're always a Blazer — and I believe that very much.”