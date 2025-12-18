City of Kamloops adopts new growth plan focused on density, town centres and transit

Photo: KTW file FILE - A framer working on a residential project in Kamloops.

Kamloops is planning for a denser future, with city hall expecting nearly half of all new homes built over the next 20 years to be high-density developments.

Kamloops city council has adopted a new Official Community Plan — a document that outlines a vision for city growth and helps guide new development.

Data in the OCP projects Kamloops’ population will increase to 134,000 by 2045 — and the city will need 14,000 units of housing to accommodate new population growth alone.

“Future housing development is anticipated to include a balanced and diverse mix of residential densities to meet community needs,” the plan states.

At a meeting last week, councillors were told the amount of multi-family units built in the city in the last decade is up 14 per cent.

From 2025 to 2045, it’s anticipated that 3,600 of the new units — about 26 per cent — will be low-density units, including single detached homes and duplexes. Another 3,600 units will be medium density options, like townhouses and row houses.

“High-density residential development will represent the largest share, with approximately 6,760 units in buildings of five storeys or more, including apartment complexes and mixed use developments that incorporate both residential and commercial units,” the document reads.

This accounts for 48 per cent of anticipated new housing units.

Data in the OCP has tracked a rising trend towards multi-unit residential development across the past decade.

Between 2015 and 2019, multi-unit projects accounted for 55 per cent of new residential development. Between 2020 and 2024, this percentage rose to 60 per cent.

“In 2024, multi-unit residential development accounted for over 69 per cent of all new residential units constructed,” the plan states.

The plan states single detached homes represent half of the existing housing stock in Kamloops.

Stephen Bentley, City of Kamloops community planning manager, told Kamloops council that the OCP — which includes new town centre designations for neighbourhoods like Valleyview and Aberdeen — theoretically can accommodate more than 150,000 units of housing, but the actual amount of new development is expected to be much lower.

“We think more realistically in the next 20 years we’re going to see more about 14,000 housing units realistically getting constructed based on historical building permit and population growth trends,” Bentley said.

He said the new plan has clear land use categories to give people guidance about the type of development they can expect to see in their neighbourhoods over the years to come.

If a developer wishes to rezone a property to a designation that isn’t consistent with the community plan, this will require an OCP amendment application and a public hearing.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly asked how the city could incentivize landowners, particularly a few “key land players” holding on to greenfield areas, to develop their properties. He said the city has its goals, but it requires buy-in from landowners to realize the vision.

“How can we get those residential units built in the areas we want to see them?” O’Reilly asked.

Bentley said tools like revitalization tax exemptions can help to incentivize certain types of developments, but the RTEs in place are focused on specific areas of the city.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he thought the city could do more to notify property owners in RTE areas about this incentive, which offers 10-year municipal tax exemptions on the increased assessed value of the property.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said council should look to grow the city’s transit system in order to support the development vision laid out in the OCP.

“There’s quite a few areas within the plan that really are dependent on increases in transit,” Bepple said. “It’s a chicken and egg — if we want to support the OCP, I personally think we need to support the transit as well, if we adopt this plan.”

The values listed in the OCP include developing “complete neighbourhoods” that are easy to get around in, and offer a broad range of amenities, services and housing choices.

The plan seeks to focus densification in the designated town centres and encourage mixed-use areas to create vibrant neighbourhoods.

The OCP also states goals to improve connectivity — including for pedestrians and cyclists — while optimizing existing municipal infrastructure, promoting economic resiliency and environmental stewardship.

The OCP can be read here.