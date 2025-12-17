Proposed pipeline tax change scrapped, sparing TNRD taxpayers potential $1.3M hit

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - A sign along the Trans Mountain pipeline route near Merritt.

BC Assessment has reversed course on proposed pipeline valuation changes that would have shifted a $1.3-million tax burden onto residents and businesses in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

In a news release on Wednesday, board chair Barbara Ridden said BC Assessment decided not to proceed with the change.

The proposed shift would have decreased pipeline tax valuations by between 23 and 30 per cent for 2026, which would have shifted a significant amount of annual TNRD property tax revenue from pipeline companies onto residential and business properties.

According to the TNRD, BC Assessment provided notice Wednesday that pipeline tax values within TNRD boundaries will be increasing by approximately seven per cent in 2026.

“The announcement that the regulated rates valuation model for pipelines will not change for the upcoming 2026 Assessment Roll Year is very good news for the many regional districts and municipalities that were dealing with the impacts of the proposed changes,” Roden said.

“It’s especially good news for other property classes – particularly residential and business – which would have had to shoulder the burden of the proposed changes.”

The TNRD would have seen residents and businesses have to make up the lost pipeline revenue through increased taxation.