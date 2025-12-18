Conservative caucus upbeat despite defections, Kamloops MP says

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

With the Liberals now a single seat shy of a majority government, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo says he hopes no more Conservative colleagues cross the floor.

Caputo told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday the atmosphere inside the Conservative caucus has been upbeat despite a pair of recent defections. He said the mood in caucus is still jovial, despite what one might expect.

“Everybody's kind of happy,” he said. “I mean, I’m not happy about floor crossers generally, [but] I walk into caucus and there are no issues.”

Caputo doubled down on his own commitment to remain with the Conservative Party and not cross the floor.

“Never,” he said. “It would be a betrayal to the people who volunteered for me, would be a betrayal of the years of relationships and, frankly, it would be a betrayal of the values."

More to come?

Liberals have hinted that more floor crossings may be in the works. Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said this week he's getting "lots of inquiries" and government House leader Steven MacKinnon said there are more Conservatives who are “frustrated” with the political direction being taken by their party

Asked whether the possibility of more defections is concerning to him, Caputo cast doubt on the minister's claim.

“I would hope that people aren't having those conversations, if they are disgruntled,” he said.

Caputo said people don't realize how much of an open caucus the Conservatives have. He said he or any of his caucus colleagues could stand up any day and take issue with anything, and Leader Pierre Poilievre would take notes and listen.

“We have a term in caucus: You always get your say, you don't always get your way. Got a problem, that's the place to air it,” Caputo said.

Two Conservative MPs have switched sides to the Liberals — Ontario's Michael Ma last week, and Nova Scotia's Chris d'Entremont in early November, the day the Liberals tabled the federal budget.

'Pure opportunism'

Caputo described Ma’s defection as “pure opportunism.” He said he didn’t express any discontent with Poilievre and had been critical of the Liberals in a speech two weeks ago.

As for d'Entremont, Caputo said he was “notably disgruntled” because he was passed over for the job of deputy house speaker.

“When you think about those two things, I’m at a bit of a loss. People will say, ‘Well, it's because of this and this,' but go to the source,” Caputo said.

“They both ran under the Conservative banner, not much really changed in eight months.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told The Canadian Press last week he believes Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to "manipulate and engineer" his way to a majority government.

Ma's move puts the Liberals within a single seat of a majority, with 171, and ticks the Conservatives down to 142. The Bloc Québécois remain with 22, the NDP have seven and the Green Party has one.

Poilievre's leadership will be up for review next month when the Conservative Party meets in Calgary for its annual convention.

— with files from The Canadian Press