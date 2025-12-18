City of Kamloops' $7M skating loop nearly complete in Riverside Park

Photo: Kristen Holliday A new skating loop winds between trees at RIverside Park in downtown Kamloops.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the City of Kamloops’ new outdoor rink and skating loop in Riverside Park, with the first skaters expected to hit the ice in the coming weeks.

Workers appeared to be testing the lighting at the $7-million facility when Castanet Kamloops stopped by to take a photo on Wednesday. The project looks to be close to completion.

The rink is scheduled to open sometime in the new year, though no date has been set.

According to the city, the ice will be free to use and maintained up to 8 C between December and March, dependent on the weather.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, staying open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The facility features three fire pits and seating.

At a meeting last month, city councillors were told the city is exploring partnerships with vendors to offer skate and helmet rentals in time for next winter.

City crews and contractors will be out daily to inspect the skating surface and perform debris and snow removal.