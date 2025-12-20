Kamloops News

City of Kamloops issues reminder about utility bill payments due Dec. 31

Reminded to pay utility bills

Photo: Contributed The City of Kamloops logo on a door to city hall.

The City of Kamloops is reminding homeowners to pay utility bills by Dec. 31 to avoid penalties and interest.

The municipality said utility bills can be viewed online with the MyCity tool.

“The platform is easy to use and allows residents to view current and past utility bills,” the statement said.

People can log on to view account payment history, review property assessment and tax levy information, and sign up for eBilling among other features.

Homeowners can also visit city hall or call 250-828-3438 for help with billing information.

Bills can be paid using the City of Kamloops website, through online banking or in person at city hall — between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Drop boxes have also been set up to collect payment at the Tournament Capital Centre, the North Shore Community Policing Office and Westsyde Pool, available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.