Highway 8 reopens to two-lane traffic for the first time since 2021 atmospheric river

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure More than 13 kilometres of laneway was restored on Highway 8 following the 2021 atmospheric river.

Two-lane traffic is once again flowing between Merritt and Spences Bridge for the first time in more than four years.

Floods caused by an atmospheric river in 2021 washed out numerous sections of Highway 8, cutting off access to communities, homes and businesses along the corridor.

“This reopening reflects significant progress in B.C.’s Highway Reinstatement Program, with 23 of the 25 damaged Highway 8 sites permanently repaired,” a news release from the province states.

Repair work included reinstating and retrofitting three damaged bridges, construction of two new climate-resilient bridges, and restoring 13 kilometres of laneway.

The province said the upgrades have improved safety and reliability along the corridor, and makes it more resilient against weather-related events.

Environmental enhancements were added to help offset the impacts of highway reconstruction. Those measures included planting vegetation along stream banks and creating side channels to support fish habitats.

“These improvements will help accelerate ecosystem recovery following the damage caused by the atmospheric river,” the release reads.

Remaining work on the highway is scheduled to be completed by September, including further environmental restoration, resurfacing the remaining sections of roadway, removing two temporary bridges and rip rap placement.

The province said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures as crews complete the work and travellers are encouraged to follow posted signage.