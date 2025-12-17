IH says Kamloops hospital will welcome two new OBGYNs; recruitment efforts ongoing

Photo: Contributed Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

Interior Health says two new obstetricians have been recruited to work at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, with the physicians starting in mid-2026.

The regional health authority published a maternity services update on Wednesday, which included information on its ongoing hospital recruitment efforts.

IH has been looking for more physicians after all seven OB-GYNs at RIH tendered their resignations in October, saying they’re overworked and suffering extreme burnout.

“Recruitment of new specialist obstetricians remains active with eight candidates in different parts of the recruitment process,” IH said in its statement.

“We are pleased to announce two new obstetricians have been recruited and are estimated to start in May 2026.”

Interior Health said it has secured full coverage of obstetrician on-call services at Royal Inland Hospital, and is continuing to work on future on-call coverage for low-risk deliveries with family physicians trained in obstetrics and midwives.

“We have full coverage for December, and continue to work to obtain full coverage for January,” IH said.

Interior Health has set up a website to provide more information for people who have questions about maternity services in Kamloops.

The health authority said it has supported the expansion of an early pregnancy program out of the North Shore Primary Care Clinic, which will offer services for people in the first and second trimester. This includes prenatal bloodwork and ultrasounds.

IH said no referral is required to access the Early Pregnancy Access to Care & Triage Clinic (EPAC).

“EPACT provides complete first and second trimester care and supports referrals to another provider for late pregnancy care and delivery, as well as referrals to high-risk specialists as needed,” the health authority said.

“EPACT also supports early postpartum care for mother and newborn up to six weeks following delivery.”

IH said it is also working on establishing new approach to maternity care which brings together physicians midwives, nurses, and other health care professionals — a project being undertaken in partnership with other community groups, including the Thompson Regional Division of Family Practice, STEPS, and EPACT.

The health authority said anyone in labour or experiencing urgent pregnancy-related concerns should always seek help at their closest hospital, including RIH. Patients can also call 250-314-2635 to speak with RIH’s labour and delivery unit.

In late November, grassroots group Maternity Matters Kamloops organized a rally calling for the restoration of maternity care in Kamloops.

Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said residents want to see more clear, consistent information from the health authority to the public at large on the staffing issue, whether they have progress to share or not.

October's mass resignation was the latest in a string of issues in maternity care at the hospital dating back to 2023.