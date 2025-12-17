Second-degree murder charge laid against husband in Merritt woman's death

Photo: KTW file A video court setup inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Merritt man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Little is known about the alleged circumstances of the incident. When asked on Wednesday, Merritt Mounties said only that they were investigating a “serious incident.”

Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said the incident is believed to have been isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Christopher Bernard Jarvis, 49, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents identify the victim as Pamela Leenn Jarvis. The offence is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday.

Jarvis appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.

He will remain behind bars for the time being, with a next court date set for Jan. 6.

Castanet has asked police for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.