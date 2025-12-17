Dozens of teams descend on Kamloops for 56th edition of KIBIHT

Photo: KTW file FILE - The bantam Thompson Blazers celebrate a 5-2 victory over the Anchorage North Stars in KIBIHT's gold medal game in 2019. The 2025 edition of the tournament will get underway on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The puck is about to drop on the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament for the 56th time.

Thirty-five teams will take part in KIBIHT 2025, which gets underway on Wednesday in three divisions — U15 Tier 1 AA, U15 Tier 2 and U15 Female A.

The Spokane Junior Chiefs and Seklerland Hockey Academy, from Romania, will provide this year’s international flavour.

"There’s all levels of hockey,” said Wanda Cowles, KIBIHT committee chair. "We start tonight at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony where the teams are piped out onto the ice.”

Admission is $10 for a day pass or $20 for a tournament pass, available at the door at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, Sandman Centre, Brock Arena and Valleyview Arena, each of which will host KIBIHT games. Wednesday’s opening ceremony will be at McArthur Island's Olympic rink.

The tournament dates back to 1968. Connor Bedard, Mario Lemieux, Ryan Kesler and Sergei Federov, as well as local products Logan Stankoven and Mark Recchi, are among the KIBIHT alum who have gone on to star in the NHL.

Cowles, who has helped organize the tournament for 15 years, encouraged hockey fans to take in some of the action.

"You’re coming together to watch kids play at the highest level that they can play and just giving it their all,” she said.

The first games will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Full days of action are scheduled Thursday through Sunday.

