City of Kamloops will once again ask province to fund year-round indoor day space

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council will debate a motion from Coun. Dale Bass during its next meeting.

A Kamloops city councillor is again pressing the province to help fund a year-round indoor day space, citing a growing homelessness crisis and a lack of daytime services for vulnerable residents.

During a meeting last week, council voted in favour of sending the B.C. government another request to help establish such a facility — a follow up to a similar letter sent more than a year ago.

Coun. Dale Bass said the City of Kamloops, together with local agencies, sent the province a letter asking for “partnership and a dedicated funding stream” for the creation and operations of a year-round day space.

“No response has been received,” she said.

Last summer, then-housing minister Ravi Kahlon was urged by a committee made up of representatives from local social agencies, business improvement associations, the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to consider establishing a new program to fund day spaces.

At that time, the only two year-round, indoor daytime drop-in spaces for unhoused people in Kamloops were about to close their doors for good.

The committee members said while BC Housing provides funding for shelter beds and social housing, unhoused people don’t have places to go during daytime hours — a void that drop-in centres, day spaces and access hubs can help fill.

They said other B.C. communities have also identified a lack of dedicated day space funding to be a social and health services gap.

'Escalating' crisis

Bass said the need for a day space has not diminished since this call for action was sent out to the province, citing statistics from the 2024 Point-In-Time count — a survey that provides information on the number of people experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness in Kamloops is a long-term escalating crisis,” she said.

Bass said she expected an upcoming report about the 2025 Kamloops count, expected to be included in a report for council next month, will show another increase.

“The demographics of the current unhoused population show significant and growing vulnerability, including a 41-per-cent increase in women's homelessness since 2021, and a 26-per-cent increase in seniors homelessness between 2021 and 2024,” Bass’ motion reads.

Bass’ motion said 86 per cent of the 2024 PIT count respondents reported experiencing chronic homelessness, with nearly half experiencing homelessness as a youth — indicating the need for daily, consistent, low-barrier services.

“Local shelters remain heavily over capacity, operating at approximately 95 per cent occupancy,” the motion reads.

Bass’ motion asks the province to provide a “timely, written response outlining next steps for partnership with the city.”

The motion was passed 8-1. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was opposed, saying he would have preferred Bass provide notice of her motion in advance so he could consider it for the next meeting.

“I won’t support something that I don't know. I think that putting a notice of motion would be very beneficial, because then I could have a look myself,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted all the information in Bass’ motion had been previously put before council.

“We're just asking that we send another letter — and in the end, all we can do is continually advocate. That is what our job is,” Bepple said.