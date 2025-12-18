Local band LooPS to play at evening event highlighting BCICF Christmas Cheer fund

Photo: BCICF Kevin Roy, the lead singer of LooPS, and local internet show host Ryan from Kamloops pose at a photo booth at BCICF's Christmas Cheer Fund Donation Station.

Live music from local band LooPS will provide the soundtrack to a festive event celebrating the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund and highlighting the work of this year's three beneficiary charities.

Cheer After Dark will be held on Thursday, Dec. 18, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. — but those who drop by the Victoria Street Christmas Cheer donation station during daytime hours will also find a suite of activities happening, including the pair of holiday photo booths.

The donation station is located in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building atrium at 465 Victoria St.

“Cheer After Dark will keep the camera rolling all day and evening, with holiday photos in the country cabin or our Christmas office party set. One is nostalgic, and the other is delightfully chaotic,” BCICF said in a news release.

Daytime festivities include face painting by Jennii of Creative Aura, tarot card readings with The Cosmic Detective, art demonstrations by Kamloops artist Yvonne Reddick, and a Christmas bake sale.

“After dark, the celebration really comes alive with a special performance by LooPS, B.C.’s award winning and record-breaking acoustic pop duo,” BCICF said.

The performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., accompanied by free hot chocolate and Christmas treats.

“Everyone is welcome to drop in, contribute in any way they can, have a holiday photo taken, and be part of the festive spirit,” BCICF said.

The Christmas Cheer Fund is supporting three charities this year, including the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Kamloops Immigrant Services and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

Representatives from all three charities will be on-site on Thursday to share how the Cheer fund will help benefit their work.

The Cheer fund will be used to support emergency travel costs for women and children leaving unsafe or violent situations. The money raised this season will also be used to offer a summer day camp for kids who are newcomers to Kamloops, and to purchase a replacement Smart Board for the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism — a key piece of technology that helps with skill development.

“Across all three organizations, Christmas Cheer donations supplement programming throughout the year,” BCICF said. “They provide stability, strengthen essential services, and ensure that help is available when it is needed most.”

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).