BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund to support summer camps offered by Kamloops Immigrant Services

Photo: Kamloops Immigrant Services Kamloops Immigrant Services introduces newcomers to the city, including its many outdoor activities.

The BC Interior Community Foundation has chosen Kamloops Immigrant Services (KIS) as one of three local organizations that will receive support through the Christmas Cheer Fund this year.

KIS is a non-profit dedicated to supporting immigrants, refugees, and visible or ethnic minorities in the city. The goal is to empower newcomers with the relevant skills and support systems required to feel comfortable and at home in Canada.

KIS serves thousands each year, offering a variety of programming from language development, employment services and childminding. The charity also helps people experiencing racism and mental health struggles.

The variety of services KIS offers, from social connections to family programs, education and seniors services, support a wide range of people across all demographics.

Yenny Yao, programs team lead at KIS, said funding provided through BCICF's Christmas Cheer initiative will have “a huge impact” for the organization, allowing it to deliver services to more people.

Money raised through Christmas Cheer will be used for half-day summer camps, which give children aged 6 to 12 a chance to meet other kids and form bonds while developing important skills that will support their development and community integration.

“[The camp] is an opportunity to assist vulnerable families,” Yao said.

“Some might find it difficult to support their children during the summer when they’re out of school, or their kids might just need some special care. It also gives the parents a chance to do other things, like improving on their language skills, looking for employment, or just getting a bit of a break.”

Initially opened as a source of support to immigrating Ukrainian families, the camps became a part of regular programming as the organization responded to rising demand.

“In the past few years, need has definitely increased,” Yao said. “There’s usually always an increase.”

Thanks to community support and organizing, the funds from Christmas Cheer will cover the costs of staff, necessary materials, equipment and programming fees.

According to Yao, the Kamloops community has already been an immense support to the KIS, filling up their volunteer lists and engaging in community programs.

“We get many community members here,” Yao said. “It’s so inspirational, and I’m so grateful for their support.”

The KIS team is made up of many immigrants who were themselves supported by the organization’s services and wanted to give back.

“Most of our team members share the same passion,” Yao said.

“It helps us really understand the struggles and really want to help our newcomers in the community. And at the end of the day, when they integrate into our society, they are our future. They’re the ones helping this community grow and become more welcoming. So I really appreciate these funds, and I’m looking forward to our chance of carrying on with these programs.”

This year, the BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund will also be supporting the Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

Click here to donate online, and to see a list of generous supporters who have given to this year’s BCICF Christmas Cheer fund.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).