Candlelight Christmas show at Kamloops' Paramount Theatre on Saturday

Photo: Fever Catch a pair of live music Christmas shows this Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

Thousands of flickering candles will transform the Paramount Theatre for a one-of-a-kind live Christmas concert series on Saturday.

The Kamloops Film Society show Candlelight, produced by Fever, features classic Christmas carols and timeless holiday melodies performed by a string quartet.

“The Candlelight concert series has enchanted over 4 million guests worldwide. This December, the Christmas edition arrives in Kamloops featuring intimate performances of festive favourites — from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite to modern hits by Mariah Carey and Frank Sinatra — all performed by talented local musicians,” Eloisa Marenco of Fever said via email.

The performances are slated to start at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre on Dec. 20, and tickets are available online for the Christmas Movie Soundtrack show at 6 p.m. and for the Christmas Classics at 8:30 p.m.