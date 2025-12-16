Kamloops waste collection schedules impacted by statutory holidays

Photo: City of Kamloops An organics bin sits on the street.

Kamloops households can expect a longer wait for garbage or recycling to be picked up with three holidays shifting waste collection schedules.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the solid waste collection schedule follows a skip-a-day format, where collection moves ahead by one day after a statutory holiday.

“Three upcoming statutory holidays — Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day — will affect the solid waste schedule between the end of December and the first week of January,” the city statement reads.

“As a result, residents can expect a slightly longer period between collection days.”

According to the city’s collection schedules, residents in some zones will need to wait about 19 days for their next garbage or recycling pick up — five more days than the typical 14-day collection schedule.

A similar shift in waste collection schedules happened in 2023. It prompted some initial concern from council and residents, but in January, the City of Kamloops said data collected over the holiday period showed households adjusted and the system worked as intended.

Collection schedules for each city zone can be viewed online, through the city’s Waste Wise Kamloops app, or by picking up paper copies at city hall or the Civic Operations Centre at 955 Concordia Way.

The City of Kamloops said in order to create more space in the waste bins, people can dispose of all food scraps and food-soiled paper using their organics carts — which are picked up more frequently than garbage or recycling.

Cardboard can be used in the organics cart as well. Pieces can be used to line the bottom and sides, or layered within the cart to absorb moisture.

The city said excess curbside recyclables can be taken to a Recycle BC depot. Materials like glass, foam packaging and flexible plastics can also be collected and taken to a Recycle BC depot for disposal.

People can maximize space in recycling bins by breaking down bulky cardboard boxes before placing them in the cart.

“Flatten small boxes and cut or rip large cardboard into magazine-sized pieces. Large cardboard panels can also be taken to a specified city or RecycleBC depot,” the city said.

The Waste Wizard on the free Waste Wise Kamloops app can be used to figure out where to best dispose of certain items.