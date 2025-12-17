Fulton Cup tips off as Kamloops high schools battle for unofficial city basketball title

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) alleyview shooting guard Claire McLoughlin and NorKam point guard Wakiya Diablo are ready to take on the competition at the 27th annual Fulton Cup.

Kamloops high school basketball bragging rights are up for grabs this week as the Fulton Cup tips off for its 27th year at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The tournament gets underway Wednesday at the Tournament Capital Centre. On Friday, champions will be crowned varsity and junior varsity divisions for girls and boys.

NorKam point guard Wakiya Diablo and Valleyview shooting guard Claire McLoughlin are excited to get the tournament underway.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops at the tournament’s media day last week, McLoughlin said her Vikes are ready to compete.

“Other teams should be ready for us to bring it,” she said.

Diablo said he feels his Saints’ chances of taking their championship are high.

“We've got a strong team. We're young, but we have a lot of key players,” he said.

McLoughlin said the energy from the fans makes the tournament a lot of fun.

“The energy is just great at Fulton,” she said.

Local rivalries renewed

Diablo said the fun in the tournament is getting to play against his friends at other schools in the city, noting NorKam’s rivalry with Westsyde.

Tournament organizer Sean Garvey said it’s a busy three days of basketball for the city as all local high schools plus Barriere and Merritt go head-to-head.

Westsyde took last year's senior boys' crown by a wide margin. The Sa-Hali senior girls did the same, and Garvey feels they're both the favourites to repeat. Both are their division's top seed.

He said he also thinks this year’s tournament will bring tighter competition.

“I think there's going to be a lot of really exciting games and always that chance of an upset,” Garvey said.

This year’s tournament features teams from Barriere, Brocklehurst, Merritt, NorKam, Sa-Hali, South Kamloops, St. Ann's Academy, Valleyview and Westsyde.

Court is in session

The tournament is sponsored by Fulton & Co., which founded it in the late 1990s to bring high school basketball competition together across divisions and classifications. It’s an initiative the law firm is proud of, according to partner Rick Heney.

“It started with Fulton sponsoring the cup they give out every year and then giving some money from the organization,” he said.

“From there, it's developed into a whole bunch of sponsorships. We provide $5,000 worth of bursaries for student athletes, and also we contribute other ways so that our total contribution each year is around seven or $8,000 that just is an ongoing legacy for this tournament.”

Garvey said the tournament has become a staple in the Kamloops basketball calendar.

“Usually brings in big crowds, lively atmosphere — if you're not doing anything this would be a great opportunity to come out before the Christmas break to see some of our young, promising athletes,” he said.