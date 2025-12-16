Charges laid against pair after Kamloops Mounties find loaded shotgun in stolen pickup truck

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Serious charges have been laid after police say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun inside a stolen pickup truck.

Two people were arrested on Friday after Mounties found them sleeping inside a stolen GMC Sierra, a judge was told Tuesday, and the gun was found inside the vehicle.

The truck is alleged to have sped away from a police traffic stop the previous day after officers spotted it parked outside a known property on Buckhorn Road in Cherry Creek.

It was found after a neighbour found it hidden behind his property on Crown land.

At a bail hearing on Tuesday, a judge was told police followed snow tracks to the truck and found a man and a woman sleeping inside. A sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a round in the chamber is alleged to have been tucked next to the man’s leg.

The pickup had been stolen from an excavation company on Dec. 3. It was found to be hauling a Kawasaki side-by-side, which police believe to be stolen, as well.

Matthew Duewan Gilmore, 43, is facing charges of flight from police, possessing a firearm without licence, possessing a loaded prohibited weapon and possession of stolen property over $5,000, in relation to the truck.

Dakota Jasmin Grinder, 35, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Grinder was granted bail on Tuesday morning. Gilmore is still behind bars, with a bail hearing expected to be set for next week.