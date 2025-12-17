Sun Peaks plays starring role in chart-topping Christmas movie on Netflix

Sun Peaks plays a starring role in Netflix’s latest chart-topping Christmas movie, and representatives from the village expect the film to attract more visitors to the mountain resort.

My Secret Santa is a romantic comedy starring actors Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold. The story follows a woman who disguises herself as an elderly man to get a job as a seasonal Santa Claus at a ski resort, where she begins to fall in love with a hotel manager.

It was shot entirely in the Thompson-Nicola region, including several locations in Kamloops. Filming primarily took place in Sun Peaks.

Scenes filmed in Kamloops depict a fictional city called Mount Lincoln, and the original plan called for a fictional name to replace Sun Peaks, too. Then the resort worked the name into the deal that allowed filming to take place.

“We didn't know what the movie was going to look like in the end, but we trusted Netflix and we trusted the production team that they were going to deliver something pretty special,” said Liz Wilkinson, Sun Peaks Resort's director of events and partnerships.

The name Sun Peaks is said a dozen time in the movie.

Attract more visitors?

Wilkinson said hosting the production allowed Sun Peaks to show off what it’s made of.

“It’s an amazing place to live and work, and to be able to showcase that to the world is just fantastic,” she said. “I think people are just going to come to see what it’s all about.”

After premiering on Dec. 3, the movie amassed 18.1 million views in its first week on Netflix, making it the most-watched English-language movie on the platform that week.

Thompson-Nicola film commissioner Terri Hadwin said knowing the movie would use Sun Peaks’ name was “like unwrapping a Christmas present,” and she expects more people will watch the film in the lead up to Christmas.

“I think it’ll be a draw for tourism, I think it’ll also be a draw for film,” Hadwin said.

“I think that the fact over 18 million people have heard it, I think definitely people will be looking to see where it is and want to come.”

My Secret Santa was bumped to the number two position on Netflix’s top ten list, accumulating a further 16.2 million views in its second week.

Community gets spotlight

A free screening of the movie was held in Sun Peaks on Sunday, drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 200 people. A round of applause erupted when the community’s name was first uttered.

Longtime Sun Peaks resident Ines Popig was there, and she told Castanet she was looking forward to seeing how the community would look on the big screen.

“We are not movie people, but we saw the filming and of course we saw that it’s going to be shown here,” Popig said.

“We don’t even subscribe to Netflix, but we just could not miss the opportunity to see how well Sun Peaks is represented in the movie.”

A pre-recorded video by Ryan Eggold, one of the movie's leads, was played for Sunday's audience. He thanked the community and all those involved in the production.

When the film shot last winter, Wilkinson said Sun Peaks was seeing a dry spell. But a snow dump the day before shooting began helped to dress the resort community just in time.

“It was -35 C when we were filming, so the coldness in the movie was real — no acting there,” Wilkinson said.

Hadwin said it had been a “great experience” working with the Netflix production, as well as Sun Peaks Tourism and the resort.

Talks began prior to Christmas last year and shooting took place in February.