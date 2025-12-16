Kamloops RCMP seek man wanted for aggravated assault, probation breaches

Photo: RCMP Tristan Olson, 26, is wanted by police on three unendorsed warrants.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault and breach of probation conditions.

In a news release, police said Tristan Olson, 26, is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, failure to comply with probation and failure to provide DNA pursuant to a court order.

“Three unendorsed warrants have been issued for Tristan Olson and police are hoping the public can help officers locate him,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said.

Olson is described as a white man who stands six feet and weighs 181 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.