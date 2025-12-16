Newborn puppies saved after highway crash near Falkland

Photo: OHS Six puppies, just days old, were rescued after a vehicle crash near Falkland.

Six newborn puppies were rescued after a vehicle left the road near Falkland on a dark November night when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.

A passing motorist stopped to help and found the driver shaken but uninjured. Inside the vehicle were a mother dog named Sadie and her six puppies, just 10 days old.

Recognizing the urgency, she offered to take Sadie and the puppies to safety while the driver arranged to recover his vehicle. The puppies were still nursing and Sadie was visibly stressed.

The Good Samaritan and the owner contacted the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS), which arranged an immediate veterinary assessment at Vernon Veterinary Hospital.

“The puppies were thankfully doing well and nursing normally,” said Romany Runnalls, executive director of OHS.

“However, the veterinarian identified concerning symptoms in Sadie including swollen lymph glands throughout her body and recommended further testing.”

Sadie and her puppies were placed in foster care while OHS monitored their condition. Test results later confirmed Sadie had undiagnosed lymphoma.

Despite her illness, Sadie continued to care for her puppies. As her condition worsened, the decision was made to surrender Sadie and the litter to OHS so they could receive medical care.

“After two weeks Sadie suddenly showed significant decline one day. We had already sped up the weaning but needed to accelerate it so mom could receive prednisone therapy to try to prolong her life,” said Runnalls. “Sadly, Sadie could not pull out of her decline and was laid to rest a few days later with her owner and foster by her side.”

OHS later faced another loss when the smallest puppy, Lil’ Bit, died after developmental challenges.

“It was devastating to lose Sadie,” said Runnalls.

“Very sadly Lil’ Bit, the smallest of the litter, began to fade after facing developmental challenges early on. Despite intervention and around the clock care from partner veterinary hospital staff, Lil’ Bit had to be let go on Sunday to join Sadie.”

The remaining five puppies are healthy and growing and are expected to be available for adoption after the holidays.

“This story is another example of the fact, that we cannot schedule a rescue, and also that they often come with complexities and challenges,” said Runnalls. “We get requests for support seven days a week, 365 days a year, at all hours.”

Since January, OHS has helped 4,322 animals, an average of 14 per day, and is on track to assist more than 5,000 animals in 2025.

“Every day, animals in our community need urgent, compassionate care often without warning,” said Runnalls. “During our Angels for Animals campaign, generosity becomes lifesaving.”

The charity has raised more than $214,000 toward its $300,000 goal. OHS relies entirely on donations, volunteers and foster homes to continue its work.