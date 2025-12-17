CPKC Holiday Train will bring Barenaked Ladies through Kamloops area on Thursday

Photo: CPKC The CPKC Holiday Train will roll into Kamloops in time for a 30-minute Barenaked Ladies show on the tracks behind Sandman Centre at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, in addition to stops in Chase, Savona and Ashcroft.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will be chugging into the Tournament Capital on Thursday, bringing a free Barenaked Ladies concert to the parking lot behind Sandman Centre and collecting donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.

The festive locomotive will roll into Kamloops in time for a 30-minute Barenaked Ladies show on the tracks behind Sandman Centre at 5 p.m.

Bernadette Siracky, executive director of the Kamloops Food Bank, said she's been humming "If I had a Million Dollars" all week. Her agency's volunteers collected about 1,600 pounds of food at last year's Holiday Train stop.

"With great weather ahead and the addition of the Barenaked Ladies, this year has all the makings to be one of the best Holiday Trains of all time," Siracky said.

"Come and join us early for music, hot dogs and hot chocolate and remember your bag of food to donate. This event truly fills our shelves and spirits every December."

Holiday Train on track

Other area stops on Thursday will be in Chase between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., in Savona from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in Ashcroft from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The Barenaked Ladies will play at each stop.

Stations will be set up at each performance to collect non-perishable and cash donations for local food banks. CPKC also makes a donation to local food banks at every stop of the holiday train.

For more information about the holiday train and a full schedule of events, visit the CPKC website.