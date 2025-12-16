Eighth Street development in North Kamloops plans to add more units, remove parking spots

Photo: Tim Petruk This hole in the ground on Eight Street in North Kamloops will soon be the first of two apartment buildings slated to rise on the site of a former car dealership.

The developer behind a large mixed-use development that will rise on Eighth Street in North Kamloops is adding apartments and subtracting parking stalls.

The two-building rental development, called The Pulse on Eighth, is planned for a property at 1024 Eighth St. in North Kamloops — previously the site of a used car dealership.

Initial plans for the site included a six-storey, 126-unit building and a six-storey, 65-unit affordable seniors’ housing building with commercial space on the ground level.

During a meeting last week, Kamloops city council voted in favour of issuing a housing agreement to secure social and market housing on the site.

A staff report prepared for the meeting said a revised development permit has since been approved to expand the number of units in the larger building — a change triggered in part by reductions in the city’s parking requirements.

“To take advantage of the parking reductions, a revised delegated development permits was approved to expand the building’s plans from 126 to 150 units,” the report reads.

The second building, which will include 65 units of seniors’ social housing, is planned to rise as a second phase, according to the report.

“As a consequence of this building being constructed at a later date, the parkade originally planned for underneath both buildings is now being constructed only under the first building,” the report reads.

A total of 139 parking spaces will now be provided with the development, about 100 spaces less than the 240 initially planned.

The project will be eligible for a municipal tax exemption because the buildings will offer new rental units. An incentive program exempts municipal taxes on 100 per cent of the increased assessed value of improvements over a 10-year term.

The Pulse on Eighth is being constructed by Kamloops-based Total Concept Developments.