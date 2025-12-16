More Kamloops high school students getting head start on post-secondary with TRU

Photo: Castanet Many SD73 students enrolled in dual-credit programs at TRU are taking foundation-level trades training.

Kamloops-area high school students are showing high interest in getting a jump start on post-secondary education and training, according to the Kamloops-Thompson School District.

SD73 superintendent Mike McKay told the SD73 board Monday night that about 7.5 per cent of the district’s grade 12 students are enrolled in post-secondary while still in high school this academic year.

He said that number speaks to the close relationship with TRU and “provides huge eye-opening experiences for kids to begin their post-secondary journey while they’re still in the incubator of the secondary school environment.”

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, SD73 assistant superintendent of secondary education Rick Kienlein said the percentage is high but not unprecedented. He said it can typically range between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent depending on the size of SD73’s Grade 12 cohort, student interest and whether TRU has room in its classrooms for the teenagers.

“We're also fortunate we got a university that's very diverse right in Kamloops. Our relationship with TRU is fantastic as well, in terms of dual-credit, we have a lot of access to a lot of programs for students," he said.

“Plus we have a number of school-based trades and transition coordinators, they all do a great job of promoting programs and talking to kids about the opportunity.”

This year there are 89 SD73 students enrolled in dual-credit on-campus programs at TRU — 17 more than last year. According to the district, 55 of them are learning skilled trades, 21 are enrolled in first-year university courses and 13 are taking certificate programs.

There are another 27 students in SD73's Health Science Academy taking a first-year psychology course, and 10 grade 11 and 12 students from Logan Lake who will soon start their foundation-level welding training.

TRU saw a four to five per cent increase in domestic enrolment this fall. This year’s enrolment is also expected to be higher than first forecast.

The percentage of Grade 12 students that were enrolled in dual-credit TRU certificate programs was 6 per cent in 2022-23, 7 seven per cent in 2023-24 and 6 per cent in 2024-25, according to SD73’s Enhancing Student Learning Report. That’s 67, 73 and 72 students respectively

The report states SD73 maintains high transition rates to post-secondary institutions while students are still in high school thanks to dual-credit programs, although SD73's transitions rates remained below provincial averages in all categories between 2018 and 2023.

Could stand to benefit

Last month, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills announced it would be doubling its trades training funding to $241 million over the next three years to add apprentice seats, further trades certification and reduce waitlists. TRU said the investment will be “transformational.”

With high interest among SD73 students in taking trades training, Kienlein said it remains to be seen how that investment might translate to opportunities for local students.

“First, how much money are they actually going to benefit from that disbursement into the system? And then beyond that, what does that mean in terms of our access through TRU?" he said.

“TRU essentially puts together a training plan and a spending plan every year, and we have access to some seats that are provided out of that plan."

He said SD73 students may also see increased training opportunities from the investment through apprenticeships, including SkilledTradesBC’s Youth Work in Trades program.

“So they might benefit from that as well, in terms of increased access to journeypeople,” Kienlein said.