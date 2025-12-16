Kamloops sets record for warmest December day as mercury hits 18.6 C

Photo: Kristen Holliday Shoppers stroll along Victoria Street during an unseasonably warm afternoon on Monday, Dec. 15.

Many Kamloops Christmas shoppers left their winter coats at home on Monday, strolling along Victoria Street in light sweaters or short sleeves as the city recorded its warmest December day on record.

Exactly two weeks after a snowstorm and frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on Tournament Capital commuters, Kamloops basked in a day that felt more like May than December.

The mercury hit a balmy 18.6 C on Monday — about 18 degrees warmer than the normal high for this time of year, which is 1 C.

“I'm not surprised that people are out in T-shirts,” Environment Canada meteorologist Colin Fong told Castanet.

He said Monday's high was three degrees warmer than the previous December record high of 16.1 C, which was recorded in 1949 and 1958. The previous Kamloops record for Dec. 15 was 13.3 C, set in 1962.

Weather records have been kept in Kamloops since 1890.

Go with the flow

The mild spell is connected to the wet weather pummelling other parts of B.C. Fong said atmospheric rivers, like the systems hitting the province, bring heavy rains and warm air from the subtropics.

“That warm air is what's contributing to all of this warming that's happening — not just in the Kamloops-Thompson region of course, but a lot of the southern part of B.C.,” he said.

While Environment Canada recorded several record-breaking high temperatures Monday, Kamloops appears to have been the hot spot.

The Cache Creek area set a new record of 15 C, breaking an old record of 10.6 C set in 1956. Clearwater recorded a daytime high of 11.3, a little more than three degrees warmer than the previous record of 8 C set in 2002. Salmon Arm hit 12.5 C on Monday, breaking the old record of 9.5 C also set in 2002.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in a number of areas, including 190 millimetres near Squamish. The Coquihalla Summit saw 78 millimetres, and the Hope area saw between 60 and 67 millimetres. Hope also recorded a wind gust of 107 km/h

Cooling to seasonal

Fong said cool arctic air moving across northern B.C. is being held up by the warm air mass over the southern part of the province.

“Right now there’s kind of a battleground happening between the cool arctic air wanting to come down, but also the warm air being brought in by these atmospheric rivers from the southwest — and it's kind of pushing back and holding that cold air at bay,” Fong said.

“Usually this time of year, that cold arctic air will start seeping down into central Interior — and then even into the southern Interior around this time.”

Fong said the mild weather will start to ease off as the week goes on, but there won’t be any arctic air blasting into Kamloops in the near future. Temperatures will cool off — but only dipping more towards a near-seasonal average.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 8 C on Tuesday and 5 C on Wednesday, with daytime highs gradually dropping back below 0 C by the weekend.