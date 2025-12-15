Kamloops-area Bonaparte Mine fined $220,000 for burying garbage, avoiding disposal fees

Photo: BC Mining Properties This photo overlooks the Bonaparte Mine Property on June 13th, 2024.

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Parks has fined an inactive Kamloops-area mine more than $220,000 for burying garbage, including entire travel trailer structures, and attempting to dodge disposal costs.

The former Bonaparte Mine, located about 54 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, was hit with a $222,099 penalty for burying refuse, according to a determination of administrative penalty dated Dec. 1.

“Partially buried refuse material observed included, at a minimum, appliances, wood, rubber debris, plastic debris, metal debris, polystyrene foam, insulation, fibreglass, computer chips, and aerosol cans,” the ministry’s decision reads.

The underground gold exploration mine, which was owned by Vancouver-based WestKam Gold Corp, ceased operations in 2018, according to the Ministry of Mining and Critical Mineral’s Mineral Inventory database.

An inspection by Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals staff on July 23, 2025, noted “little to no clean up effort” had been made since the inspector first visited the site in 2023.

Several days later, the ministry received concerns that debris from a demolished travel trailer was observed in a flooded portal decline at the mine site, which was seen free of debris during the inspection several days earlier.

During another inspection on Aug. 1, a ministry inspector observed an excavator filling in a hole with dirt. The hole was filled with scrap material, including a hot water tank, a rubber mat, tubing and woody debris.

“What else am I supposed to do?” the excavator operator told the inspector when asked about burying the garbage, according to the document.

The excavator operator told the inspector he was “hired to do a contract to clean a couple areas up.” The inspector also found other various other scrap materials laying on the ground of the mine site, or partially buried.

A joint inspection involving the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Mining was conducted on Aug. 6 to follow up on the concerns from July. The joint inspection found litter debris, mainly insulation and scrap metal, scattered throughout the site. According to the report, most of it was partially buried. The flooded portal decline has also been filled in.

Two travel trailers, three trailer-like structures, a partially buried septic tank and a settling pond were observed in aerial photos in July, but the joint inspection found none of those structures were visible.

“Based on the demolished travel trailer debris that was observed in the flooded portal decline, and the large amounts of partially buried refuse observed throughout the mine area, the ministry has grounds for belief that most, if not all, of the structures observed in Figure 1 were not properly disposed of and were instead buried on site,” the decision reads.

The ministry estimated 250 tonnes of refuse was buried over an 470 square metre area at the mine.

The decision states burying the refuse was “clearly done intentionally,” and the ministry estimates WestKam avoided no less than $111,100 in disposal costs by doing so.

WestKam accepted an opportunity from the ministry to send a written submission before the penalty was issued, but didn’t send that submission before the October due date.

WestKam has 30 days to pay the fine or to file a notice of appeal.

In the past decade, WestKam has previously only been issued one administrative penalty.