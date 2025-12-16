No day parole for North Thompson woman who shot husband dead

Photo: Castanet FILE - A Parole Board of Canada decision

A Kamloops-area woman who shot her husband to death while camping has been denied day parole, in part because she continues to deny responsibility in prison.

Ashleigh Tschritter, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 after a jury found her guilty of manslaughter.

She shot and killed her husband, David Joseph Robert Simpson, on Sept. 6, 2020, at a campsite off a forest service road north of Clearwater, not far from where they lived.

Court heard Tschritter and Simpson were arguing before the fatal shot was fired. An eyewitness testified that he saw Tschritter retrieve a shotgun and kill Simpson, then stomp on his head.

When Tschritter phoned 911, she told the operator Simpson killed himself.

Risk deemed too high

The Parole Board of Canada found that Tschritter’s release would present an undue risk to society.

A central issue at her Nov. 27 parole hearing was the board’s finding that she continues to deny and minimize her role in the shooting. She also refers to it as “an accident."

“It was the impression of the board you have developed a pattern for continual denying and displacing responsibility for your behaviours onto others and will only admit to them after seeing no other options,” their decision reads.

“This pattern has also continued while incarcerated.”

Tschritter has been involved in alleged institutional breaches involving drugs and brewmaking while behind bars, though she denies any wrongdoing.

Release plan rejected

Tschritter applied for day parole and proposed a two-tiered release plan that would have seen her living in a halfway house close to her elderly parents in Northern B.C. after first completing residential addictions treatment.

Despite the solid plan, the board ruled Tschritter’s lack of insight and accountability present too great a risk.

“The positive factors in your case do not sufficiently counter the weight of the present concerns and negative aspects of your case,” the decision reads.

Tschritter recently became eligible for full parole, having served one third of the eight years remaining on her sentence after she was given credit for time served.

She will be eligible for statutory release in 2028 and her sentence will expire in 2031.