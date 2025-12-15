Online fundraiser launched for teenager seriously hurt in Hwy. 5 crash south of Kamloops

Photo: GoFundMe A fundraiser has been launched to support 150 Mile House resident Katie Chenier and her family, after a crash on Highway 5 south of Kamloops put her in the hospital.

Money is being raised to support a 150 Mile House teenager and her family following a highway crash south of Kamloops left her with severe injuries.

According to an online fundraiser, 150 Mile House resident Katie Chenier was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops on Saturday.

She was taken to Royal Inland Hospital before being flown to Vancouver General Hospital, where she’s now waiting to have surgery on her spine.

The fundraiser was launched by a family friend to help support Chenier and her family, with the goal of raising $50,000. More than $28,000 had been donated as of Monday afternoon.

“The support and love this cowgirl and our families are getting is beyond words and has moved us to tears many times,” an update from the family reads.

“Keep praying to whatever god you believe in for Katie as she still needs all the help she can get.”