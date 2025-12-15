Mounties renew call for tips in 2023 slaying of Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP Police said these photos of Mark Hoffman were taken from surveillance footage at a liquor store on Paul Lake Road, the last place he was seen alive.

It’s been two years since a Kamloops man was found slain just outside city limits, and police are renewing a call for tips to help solve the murder.

Investigators believe Mark Hoffman and his dog were killed in the Logan Lake community forest, west of Highway 5 off Inks Lake Road.

He was last seen at a liquor store on Paul Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023. His body was discovered the following day.

When contacted on Monday, an RCMP spokesperson said there is no update on the investigation into Hoffman’s death, but said it is "ongoing and progressing." He urged anyone with information about the case who has not yet talked to police to call 1-877-987-8477.

In 2023, police said they believed Hoffman left his Kamloops home at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 with his dog.

They said investigators received a report of a sudden death near Inks Lake the following day, and officers located Hoffman and his dog shortly after arriving on scene.

Hoffman’s older-model Ford Explorer was also found nearby.