Environment Canada issues wind warning for Kamloops, Interior highways

Photo: KTW file FILE - Flags fly outside Kamloops city hall.

A wind warning is in effect for the Kamloops area and two major Interior highways, with gusts as high as 90 km/h possible on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying moderate to strong winds are expected on Monday afternoon, forecasting gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h.

The warning covers the Kamloops and Merritt areas, as well as the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna.

"A strong low pressure system will be moving across southern B.C. this afternoon, likely bringing southwest winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h to the region,” the special weather statement reads.

"Merritt may not see winds as strong as the rest of the region as it is sheltered. The winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and weaken by late evening."

A similar wind warning is in place for the Fraser Valley, including Lillooet, Lytton and Boston Bar.

Environment Canada said local utility outages are possible in both cases and offered the following tips:

• Secure loose objects

• Exercise caution when driving in crosswind-prone areas

It is unseasonably warm in Kamloops on Monday, where the mercury reached 15 C before noon. The normal temperature for this time of year is a high of 0 C and a low of -6 C.

The forecast is calling for a gradual return to normal temperatures by the end of the work week, with flurries possible on the weekend.