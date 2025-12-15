City of Kamloops digitizes permitting to simplify process for homeowners, contractors

Photo: KTW file FILE - A construction worker framing a house.

The City of Kamloops is taking its construction permitting online in an effort to make it easier for homeowners, developers and contractors to get the documents they need to get to work.

Twenty-one types of permit applications can now be made through ePermit following a “major project” undertaken by the city this year.

“The ePermit project significantly improves the customer experience through key efficiencies gained by transitioning to an online service delivery model,” Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said in a news release.

“We have heard our customers loud and clear over the years, and we are thrilled to be launching this online option for them.”

The new system integrates into the city’s MyCity online portal. Through ePermit, users can now submit and pay digitally for applications — hoops that could previously only be jumped through in person.

“Managing the full life cycle of permits online will result in increased transparency, improved communication and faster processing time,” Kwiatkowski said.

According to the city, ePermit will allow users to view status updates in real time and receive notifications about the progress of their applications.

The online system is replacing the in-person application process. Kwiatkowski said anyone who needs assistance can visit the city’s Development, Engineering and Sustainability Building, 105 Seymour St.

A self-serve help kiosk will also be set up inside the lobby of the building for anyone having difficulty navigating the new process.

