Small water systems, invasive species lead TNRD advocacy push into final year of term

Photo: Trans Mountain The TNRD is looking at a potential $1-million hit to its tax revenue with B.C. Assessment proposing to cut the taxable value of pipelines like the Trans Mountain expansion, pictured here during construction above Westsyde in 2021.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has identified small water utility system funding, invasive species management and the Agricultural Land Commission as its top advocacy priorities with senior levels of government heading into 2026.

The board has also asked staff to keep an eye on a B.C. Assessment proposal to cut the taxable value of pipelines — a change expected to cost the TNRD about $1 million annually in lost tax revenue.

At a committee of the whole meeting on Friday, directors were asked to select three advocacy priorities from a list of five. The other options were health-care delivery and highway safety.

Staff noted health-care advocacy is largely the responsibility of the Thompson Regional Hospital District, while highway safety initiatives have already seen success in recent years.

Area I (Blue Sky Country) director Tricia Thorpe moved a motion naming small water utility system funding, invasive species management and the Agricultural Land Commission as the top three priorities, while also flagging the B.C. Assessment pipeline valuation issue as an emerging concern.

Corbin Kelley, the TNRD’s external relations and advocacy advisor, said the exercise was aimed at providing clear direction to staff as the board enters the final stretch of its term.

He said the regional district has seen success with its advocacy efforts, including two lobbying tours in Victoria, with a third planned for early 2026.

Kelley said the TNRD has focused on about seven advocacy priorities over the past three years, helping draw provincial attention to issues such as highway safety, the Kamloops cancer centre and emergency egress routes.

“As many existing advocacy priorities have reached the point of completion or have received ministerial direction for staff to continue the work, there is a need for the board to realign its top three priorities going into the last year of the board’s term,” a staff report stated.

During discussion, Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai suggested the board prioritize lobbying the province to reconsider changes to pipeline valuation.

Area J (Copper Desert Country) director Mike Grenier said progress has been made on small water utility issues and said he wanted to see that work continue.

Area B (Thompson Headwaters) director Lee Onslow suggested advocating for stronger enforcement of existing laws to address illegal encampments, noting issues in her area involving the Tiny House Warriors protest group and the TNRD’s lack of authority to remove people from Crown land.