Thompson Rivers University looks to bolster communications with students

Photo: Castanet FILE - A crowd formed outside the Old Main building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday, Nov. 12, where a group of activists was attempting to stage an unsanctioned event.

Consistency, clarity and coordination are the goal for a working group at Thompson Rivers University that’s seeking to bolster communications with students.

The work was underway long before activists visited TRU’s campus for an unsanctioned protest last month, but the event demonstrates a need for direct and focused communications on campus.

Liesel Knaack, vice-provost of teaching and learning, said a working group of about 20 people from across campus came together in the fall, and have since identified four “mini projects” they plan on tackling between January and March next year.

Those projects include an overview of all outward bound communications to students, a list of top 10 most asked questions during the semester, a “cheat sheet” for responding to student questions and creating a set of standards for question responses.

“They definitely want clarity so that they're not misunderstanding and not having to figure out any longer where to go or what to do,” Knaack said.

"They need to know where they need to go, and they need to have that information at the right time, and they also need to have it in a way that they can receive it and digest it and be able to act upon it."

She said the project will add to and enhance the existing communication structure. She said the project will also cover frequently asked questions, including around registration, exams, and advising, among many others.

“I was just hearing that maybe we could enhance them a little bit,” she said. “It sometimes takes a bird’s eye view of things, and just for someone to come in and sort of see what’s happening.”

Knaack said the goal is to have the mini projects completed by April of 2026.

'Effective and concise’

Asked whether an unsanctioned event that raised safety concerns on campus last month would inform the work, interim provost and VP academic Shannon Wagner said the project highlights the need for a robust communications system during any kind of event.

“Whether it’s a power outage or some other kind of event that requires student’s attention, we need clear, concise and consistent ways to communicate with students,” Wagner said.

She said the focus of the project is to follow through on the university’s commitment of being “relentlessly student centered,” and recognize its communications haven’t been perfect in the past.

“We’ll never be perfect, but we can certainly strive to be as effective and concise and consistent as we can be with students,” Wagner said.

“All kinds of events that help us learn how we can improve the ways that we communicate with students.”

Knaack said the areas of focus for the project were identified by listening to questions from students. She said further engagement with students will be undertaken as the project progressions, including “focus group” opportunities to gather feedback.

Different models of communication are being considered for various needs, including systems like chat bots, emails or texting, and messaging on the university’s website.

Knack said the four mini projects will be “foundational” for future work, and will feed into larger projects expected to be undertaken in the spring of next year.

“In terms of the stuff that we look at going forward, will be things like student experience and student engagement, and kind of the way that they experience pieces around our physical infrastructure,” Wagner said.

“This is our first project that I think we can talk about, but we’ve got other things that we’ll think about as we move forward to make sure that we’re really focusing on students.”