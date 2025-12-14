Tea-themed British comedy duo bringing Christmas production to Kamloops' Sagebrush Theatre

Photo: Hintringer Photography British duo Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles, who play characters James and Jamesy, on stage during a production of O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy.

A tea-themed, British comedy duo is coming to the Thompson-Okanagan this week, and the performers promise their Christmas production will be a riot.

In a news release, organizers said "O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy" blends physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay and clever interactive elements.

Award-winning British duo Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles, who play characters James and Jamesy, are touring their flagship production over 37 cities and 60 shows.

“We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and with a deeper connection not only with their immediate companions, but also with the entire audience who shared in the magical experience,” Knowles said in the release.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy will be at the Sagebrush Theatre on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The production will then travel to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 18, the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Dec. 19 and the Kelowna Community Theatre from Dec. 20 to 22.

“At this time of year, we’re inspired to dream big and tap into our child-like imagination,” Malkin said. “O Christmas Tea is a show that brings family and friends together.”

Tickets are available online.