‘Pure arrogance’: Kamloops judge slams Instagram influencer who filmed illegal hunts

Photo: Court exhibit/Castanet This photo was posted on Instagram by the Backcountry Carnivores account. It shows Daniel Gazzola posing with a mountain goat he unlawfully killed on Aug. 25, 2023.

“Pure arrogance” was the best motivation a Kamloops judge could come up with while ordering a former social media influencer to pay $50,000 in fines after filming a series of egregious hunting violations, some of which he posted on Instagram and YouTube.

Daniel Aldo Gazzola, 33, was also dealt a 10-year hunting prohibition as part of his sentence Friday after he pleaded guilty to five offences under B.C.’s Wildlife Act.

He was one of the people behind an Instagram account called Backcountry Carnivores, which billed itself as a collective for people interested in hunting.

The account's posts included messages and captions intended to inspire Backcountry Carnivores' followers, of which there were more than 2,200 on Instagram.

Despite the positive vibes, Gazzola was committing “flagrant and frequent violations” of hunting laws, Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford said in court on Friday, and some of those offences were being posted as content on social media.

“He was an imposter for his self promotion,” the judge said.

Caught by his content

The Backcountry Carnivores showed up on the radar of law enforcement on Oct. 9, 2023, after Gazzola opened fire in a residential neighbourhood in Sheridan Lake.

He shot and killed a deer 48 yards from the nearest home, which prompted complaints from neighbours and an investigation by conservation officers.

That included a deep dive on Gazzola’s social media and led to the execution of search warrants at two homes in the Lower Mainland on Dec. 20, 2023.

In addition to multiple firearms found unsecured, investigators seized 15 electronic devices, from which they pulled photos, videos, GPS data and social media content.

The probe was described as a “major" draw on resources for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“The digital evidence review alone required specialized forensic services and significant analysis to correlate the GPS data, photographs and videos,” said Crown prosecutor Monica Fras.

"Investigators also interviewed numerous witnesses, including neighbours, meat-cutting facility staff, taxidermists and biologists, and co-ordinated expert assessments.”

The offences

The five charges to which Gazzola pleaded guilty are tied to a series of illegal hunts in 2023:

• On Aug. 25, 2023, he illegally killed a nanny goat the day before the season opened. The kill was also unlawful because Gazzola had flown into the site less than six hours earlier.

• Gazzola illegally killed an undersized Stone sheep ram on Aug. 31, 2023. The animal did not meet legal age/size or full-curl requirements. He later posted a photo of himself posing with the ram on Instagram alongside the hashtag “full curl.”

• On Sept. 16, 2023, Gazzola killed an undersized bull elk. A few days later, he submitted falsified inspection records regarding the animal.

• After he unlawfully killed a deer near homes in Sheridan Lake on Oct. 9, 2023, Gazzola created a fake identity and lied about where it had been shot.

• On Oct. 28, 2023, Gazzola kept hunting deer in the Cache Creek area despite knowing he was over his bag limit. He later lied about where the animals were killed.

Experienced hunter

Gazzola has no criminal record and has been hunting since he was 13.

Court heard he relies on wild meat for his diet, so his lifestyle will be significantly impacted by the decade-long ban on hunting.

Defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon said the Backcountry Carnivores accounts on Instagram and YouTube were shut down following a flood of backlash and “death threats” after charges were laid in March.

“For the sake of his own mental health, he had to shut down that page,” Gagnon said.

Gazzola was apologetic in court.

“I’m very remorseful for my actions,” he said. “I can’t say enough how remorseful I am.”

'Gruesome to watch'

The judge said Gazzola showed a “callous disregard” for a mule deer during the Oct. 28, 2023, hunt near Cache Creek.

The animal was shot and injured by one of Gazzola’s co-accused, then left to suffer for two hours while they continued hunting.

When they finally got to the deer, Gazzola tried repeatedly to slit its throat and, when that didn’t work, just left it to die. The whole thing was caught on camera.

“Mr. Gazzola is recorded as he attempts at least three times to slit the deer’s throat, in a rough carving manner,” Stanford said, describing the video.

“He even commented after his efforts, ‘Oh my god, it’s still alive.’ … The process viewed is prolonged and, in a word, gruesome to watch.”

The judge said the deer was “essentially tortured to death.”

Banned for a decade

Gazzola was found to have “taken advantage” of what he knew to be scarce BCCOS resources in the backcountry.

“There is a level of sophistication and confidence that leads me to believe this was not the first time Mr. Gazzola had committed these offences, just the first time he’d been caught,” Stanford said.

She went along with a joint submission for a $50,000 fine, which will go to the Habitat Conservation Foundation, and a 10-year hunting prohibition.

“The public image that Mr. Gazzola presented was an avid hunter who follows the rules and hunts in a sustainable manner — all the while, he knew he was hunting illegally,” she said.

Stanford noted Gazzola's use of “positive affirmation-style language” on social media.

“He was adopting the persona of a mentor, influencer and leader in hunting,” she said.

One of four charged

Gazzola was one of four people charged in connection with the probe.

Cole Victor Rogozinski was fined $7,000 and prohibited from hunting for three years after pleading guilty last summer to one count of making a false statement to conservation officers.

Nicole Danielle Elie Rogers pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one count of allowing a licence to be used by another person. She was also fined $7,000 and prohibited from hunting for three years.

Emmanuel Porcellato is slated to stand trial on eight charges in June.