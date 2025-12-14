TNRD plans appeal of B.C. Assessment pipeline valuation change

Photo: Contributed TNRD boardroom in Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is losing $1 million in taxation from its utility class next year and plans to shift that burden to residents and businesses after a change B.C. Assessment is making to the way it evaluates pipelines.

At a committee of the whole meeting on Friday, staff presented the board with updated numbers for the impact the change will have to the regional district’s 2026 budget.

The board unanimously asked staff to send to B.C.’s deputy finance minister and B.C. Assessment a letter detailing the tax implications on the TNRD and request the changes be postponed to allow more consultation with local governments.

The TNRD board also passed a unanimous motion to have staff work with the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) and other local governments to prepare an appeal of the proposed B.C. Assessment changes in the valuation of the pipeline utility class.

According to the update from staff, in 2026, the change to pipeline values is going to shift $1 million of what utilities pay in regional district taxes onto other classes — about a $681,000 increase on to residential, $214,000 more from business and the remainder of the increased spread across the other tax classes.

Overall there will be a 3.3 per cent decrease in overall taxation the utility class currently pays and is much larger than what the TNRD staff projected a few months ago.

“It’s quite significant,” financial supervisor Austin Potts told the board.

A previous TNRD projection estimated the reduction in assessed value would shift only about $250,000 in taxation on to other property classes.

Of that $681,000 increase, the TNRD’s 10 electoral areas will shoulder the lions share of $529,195 while member municipalities pay $151,858, according to numbers shared at the meeting. Approximately $33,000 of that will come from Kamloops residential taxes specifically, while Sun Peaks will pay the most of member municipalities at about $53,000 more.

Potts said the Thompson Regional Hospital District is also seeing about a $300,000 shift from utility class to other classes as a result of the pipeline valuation change.

Directors discuss options

B.C. Assessment plans to cut the taxable value of pipelines, which is shifting the burden of making up those taxes to other classes, and it’s drawn the ire of many local governments.

At Friday’s meeting, TNRD directors talked about unfairly burdens residents and benefits profitable pipeline companies. Directors discussed the need to stall the impending change to better plan for how to accommodate it, and appeal the decision.

Kamloops city councillor Margot Middleton asked if the TNRD could find a way to charge pipeline companies more for right-of-way access to offset the increases. Chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand said it could be explored in the future, but the task at hand now is a B.C. Assessment issue.

Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) director David Laird asked if there was any indication from the TNRD’s advocacy group at the province deferring this decision in 2026 when the group recently met with Premier David Eby.

Board chair Barbara Roden said there was no such indication from the premier when their group spoke to him.

Not much can be done to stop it

Chief Financial Officer Carla Fox told the board that the notice given to local governments about this change in September wasn’t enough notice to plan the upcoming budget accordingly and it seems unlikely staff can do anything to stop this change going ahead at this point.

She said her impression is that BC Assessment was unprepared for the impact this change in valuation.

“This isn’t a legislative change, but hugely impactful and I don’t know if that was really taken into account until we really started looking at the numbers ourselves,” Fox told the board.

“I think the impact wasn’t well thought through.”

The TNRD has sent a letter opposing he change to British Columbia Finance Minister Brenda Bailey previously, and,

Bailey has said she'll look into the plan, adding she believes any risk of a "big tax burden shifting to residents and small businesses is concerning."